VINELAND — A 35-year-old city man was killed early Tuesday after he was hit by a car while walking on North East Avenue, police said.
At 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the avenue at Hamilton Drive for a serious crash involving a pedestrian, police said in a news release.
Edward L. Morales was walking north when he was hit at the intersection by a 2003 Nissan Altima driven by 36-year-old city resident Jasper Rivera, according to the release. Morales later succumbed to his injuries.
No charges have been filed. The department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, led by Officer Paul Cifuentes.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the unit at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.
