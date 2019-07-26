Vineland Police vehicle
VINELAND — City police on Thursday identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a car in January as 57-year-old Jeffrey R. Kuss.

Kuss, of the 800 block of Landis Avenue, was fatally struck on Jan. 26 in the area of West Landis Avenue and Delsea Drive, according to a news release from city police.

No charges against the driver have been filed as of Thursday, police said.

A 2009 Honda Accord was headed west on the avenue when the car hit a pedestrian in their lane, police said shortly after the crash.

Kuss was the second of three pedestrian crashes in the city within nine days that month; two of them were fatal.

Last year, the entire county only saw two total pedestrian accidents.

City police told The Press of Atlantic City in May that since March 1, the department has issued approximately 60 fines to pedestrians who illegally crossed streets in the city, including high-volume roads like Delsea Drive and Landis Avenue.

