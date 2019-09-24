VINELAND — Police are investigating several diversion-style burglaries that occurred in the East Vineland section of town, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The suspects appear to be targeting elderly residents and distracting them by offering to help with home or yard work, police said. One suspect speaks with the resident and convinces them to exit their home or yard while another enters the home and takes items from inside.
One suspect is believed to be a white man of medium height and about 50 to 60 years old with short dark hair, no facial hair and wearing a blue shirt and jeans, police said. The second suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man with dark skin and about 25 to 30 years old with no facial hair and wearing sunglasses and a hat. The suspects also may drive a gray pickup truck, police said.
“Residents are reminded that most reputable contractors will not go door to door soliciting for services,” police said. “Residents are also reminded not to let anyone into their homes that they do not know. All city of Vineland employees who are doing work in residential neighborhoods will be in a marked city of Vineland vehicle and have a valid city-issued photo ID.”
Any suspicious activity should be reported to police at 856-691-4111. Detective Nelson Gonzalez is investigating the incidents and can be reached at 856-691-4111, ext. 4656.
