VINELAND — City police are investigating after a man wearing a surgical mask allegedly robbed a Dollar General Saturday afternoon, police said.
About 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of East Chestnut Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
There, an employee told police that she was approached by a man who passed her a note that said he had a gun inside his bag and requested cash from the register, according to the post. After the incident, the man left the store.
No one in the store saw a gun, police said.
Officers from the Patrol Division, as well as K9s, checked the immediate area, but did not find the suspect, according to the post.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt with a Philadelphia Eagle logo, blue jeans, black shoes and black gloves, police said.
Detective Tim Delouise is assigned as the lead investigator for this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau by calling 856-691-4111, extension 4181, anonymously through Vineland Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345 or by texting Crime Tips to 847411, VPDTIP.
