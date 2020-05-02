Vineland Police vehicle
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — A 34-year-old Franklin Township man was killed early Saturday after he was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by a car.

At 4:11 a.m., police responded to West Landis Avenue by the Route 55 overpass for a report of a two-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Eugene T. Kirby III was driving a 2003 Suzuki GSX600 motorcycle west on West Landis Avenue when he lost control on the inside lane by the curbed median and was thrown off his bike, police said.

Shortly after, he was hit by a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Debra Knowles, 38, of Vineland, who was also driving west on the avenue, police said.

Kirby succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed yet, police said, and the investigation is ongoing, led by Officer Paul Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments