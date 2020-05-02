VINELAND — A 34-year-old Franklin Township man was killed early Saturday after he was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by a car.
At 4:11 a.m., police responded to West Landis Avenue by the Route 55 overpass for a report of a two-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
Eugene T. Kirby III was driving a 2003 Suzuki GSX600 motorcycle west on West Landis Avenue when he lost control on the inside lane by the curbed median and was thrown off his bike, police said.
Shortly after, he was hit by a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Debra Knowles, 38, of Vineland, who was also driving west on the avenue, police said.
Kirby succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.
No charges have been filed yet, police said, and the investigation is ongoing, led by Officer Paul Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.
