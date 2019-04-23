VINELAND — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe attempted to use counterfeit bills Monday at several local stores.
The unidentified man entered multiple businesses Monday and attempted to purchase items using fake $20 bills, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. The post included two photos of the suspect.
The incidents occurred in the center city area as well as on South Delsea Drive near the Cumberland Mall. Police believe the suspect may have attempted to pass counterfeit bills elsewhere in Cumberland County as well.
Anyone who can identify the suspect can call Vineland police at 856-691-4111 or Detective Mike Fransko at 856-691-4111, ext. 4139.
