VINELAND — City police on Tuesday are trying to identify a man alleged to have taken shrubs from a doctor’s office.

Police said that the man believed that the Colorado Blue shrubs “would look better on his property,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. But, “he didn't realize that there were surveillance cameras that captured his impromptu gardening escapade.”

Officers are working to enhance the photo of the car's license plate so they could "make contact with the thief to discuss this matter," according to the post.

Patrol Officer Heittel Mora is investigating.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call police at 856-691-4111 or anonymously submit information through Tip411.

