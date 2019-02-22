VINELAND — Police are searching for a man they say is claiming to work for the city's electric utility to gain access to people's homes.
Police received a report Thursday that a man identified himself as a worker with Vineland Municipal Utilities at a home in the area of Edna and Junior drives, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with a thin mustache. His clothing was described as casual, and police said the subject comes across as extremely polite.
Police don't know whether the man was trying to gain entry into the home Thursday but said he matches the description of the suspect the department previously reported Jan. 18.
Detectives are investigating. Anyone who can identify the subject in the post's photos can call Detective Charlie Mackafee at 856-691-4111, ext. 4317.
The department reminded residents that VMU employees have ID badges with photos, and field employees wear uniforms and drive VMU vehicles prominently displaying the agency's logo.
They also recommended that residents who suspect fraud call VMU dispatch at 856-794-4280 to verify there is a worker at their residence and call police immediately at 856-691-4111 or 911 if a subject matching the above description attempts to gain entry to their residence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.