VINELAND — Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly punched a Walmart employee Sunday.
The man assaulted a 64-year-old employee at the store on Landis Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The man allegedly punched the employee multiple times because he was looking at him, police said, before leaving the store.
The employee suffered minor injuries and was treated and later released from Inspira Medical Center, according to the post.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s and was with another man and a woman, police said. Authorities would like to speak to all three people.
If anyone can identify any of them, police ask that they call Patrolman A. Lane at 856-691-4111. Crime tips can be texted to 847411, VPDTIP.
