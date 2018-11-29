VINELAND — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Nov. 23 near South Third and Montrose streets.
Officers were called to the scene about 9 p.m. and found a 20-year-old city man who had been struck twice by gunfire, once in the ear and once in the chest.
Police said he was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and has since been released.
Officers were also dispatched minutes later to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a report of a second gunshot victim, a 22-year-old Millville man who was shot twice in the lower back.
Based on information and evidence recovered from the scene, police are confident the two victims were involved in the same incident, Detective Sgt. Matthew Browne said.
After being treated at Inspira, the second victim was transported to Cooper, where he underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his lower back. Police said he remains at Cooper in stable condition.
Detectives said evidence recovered at the scene indicates at least two handguns were used in the shootings. No handguns were recovered.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Vineland Police Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181, Vineland Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345 or text tips to 847411 (VPDTIP).
