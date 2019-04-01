BRIDGETON — A Vineland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children.
Jonathan Gadola, 68, was found guilty in August of two counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Gadola sexually assaulted two children younger than 13 on Sept. 26, 2016, Webb-McRae said.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.