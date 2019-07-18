VINELAND — After cash and personal items were taken from a city resident’s home last week, city officials are warning residents about people posing as water or electric utility workers.
On Friday, two middle-aged men knocked on the door of a home in East Elmer Road, claiming they were from the water department and needed to check the water lines in their residents, according to residents cited in a news release from the city. The men were wearing green uniform-type shirts and one may have had a badge that was not checked by the homeowner.
Once the men were inside the home, one went to the basement while the other stayed upstairs, making small talk with the resident and then went into other parts of the home alone, according to the release. The incident was reported to police after personal items and cash were found missing,
"Under normal circumstances, the Vineland Municipal Utilities would never send utility workers or representatives to a customer's home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time," said VMU Director John Lillie. "Additionally, all VMU employees carry city issued ID badges that include photos, and field employees wear uniforms and drive Department vehicles which prominently display the familiar VMU logo. Thankfully, in this case there wasn't more property taken and no one was injured."
Called “distraction burglars,” they normally work in pairs to trick their way into homes or lure residents outside to steal money or valuables, according to law enforcement officials cited in the release.
“They may knock at your door posing as employees from the local gas, water, electric, telephone. or cable companies,” according to the release. “They can be very convincing, charming and persuasive. They also can be young, old, male, or female.”
In order to help guard against these incidents, the city included a list of recommendations:
- Do not open your door to someone you do not recognize. Do not allow anyone to enter your home if you are not sure of the person's identity, especially if you did not call for service.
- Always ask to see a photo identification and be sure to carefully inspect it. VMU employees will be happy to show you their identification if you ask.
- Call the VMU Customer Service Center at 856-794-4021 if you are unsure about a person's identification or to verify if work is being done in your area.
- Do not allow anyone to enter your home claiming to collect a past-due bill, inspect plumbing fixtures or to sell utility products such as meters.
"Always remember that VMU staff does not go door-to-door offering services such as residential equipment inspections or maintenance," Lillie said. "Our policy is to contact customers via the U.S. Postal Service if there is an issue that needs to be discussed. If a water utility customer fails to respond to the mailing, VMU staff will leave a door hanger asking them to contact customer service. Additionally, we do not contract work with third-party companies to perform tasks such as inspections of your home."
