VINELAND — A 30-year-old city woman was charged with attempted murder after using a machete to repeatedly stab a man at her home Sunday afternoon, police said.
Deborah Shelkowsky was arrested about 3 p.m. at her home in the 500 block of Crystal Avenue after police responded to a domestic incident, Sgt. Steven Triantos said.
The victim was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, then to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and is in stable condition, Triantos said.
Shelkowsky additionally was charged with weapons offenses and is lodged in the Cumberland County jail.
