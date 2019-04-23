Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

VINELAND — A 30-year-old city woman was charged with attempted murder after using a machete to repeatedly stab a man at her home Sunday afternoon, police said.

Deborah Shelkowsky was arrested about 3 p.m. at her home in the 500 block of Crystal Avenue after police responded to a domestic incident, Sgt. Steven Triantos said.

The victim was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, then to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and is in stable condition, Triantos said.

Shelkowsky additionally was charged with weapons offenses and is lodged in the Cumberland County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments