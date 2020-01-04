Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
An enlarged photograph of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is displayed during a vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
BRIDGETON — Volunteers are planning back-to-back efforts Sunday and Monday in the search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who went missing from City Park almost four months ago.
A community search and flyer campaign is scheduled for Sunday, with a march to City Hall Monday, both starting at 10 a.m. in the park, 25 Mayor Aitken Drive. The two-day effort, both open to the public, is the latest of several searches and vigils that have taken place since the girl disappeared Sept. 16.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Buena resident Jackie Rodriguez, who has acted as the family’s spokeswoman, for comment.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae confirmed Friday that the investigation into the girl’s disappearance is ongoing and actively being pursued, adding that there are currently no public updates.
Police said the girl may have been taken by a man who led her away from the playground where she was playing with her 3-year-old brother. Dulce’s mother, Noema Alavez Perez, 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative when she lost sight of her children.
State Police issued an Amber Alert of the girl a day after she went missing. Since Dulce’s disappearance, officials have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats to no avail.
The girl’s disappearance has sparked national attention. She’s currently included on the FBI’s most wanted missing persons list. Her mother, along with Rodriguez, has appeared on the “Dr. Phil” show, which was televised last month, to talk about the day Dulce went missing and the investigation that followed.
