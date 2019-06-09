WILDWOOD — A fugitive gave police the name of another wanted man when questioned for drinking on the boardwalk and now faces additional charges.

Joshua Gaun, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, was arrested for hindering apprehension and fugitive from justice after he provided police with a false name of someone who had an active arrest warrant.

According to police, Gaun, 23, was stopped at approximately 10:12 p.m. on June 6 for consuming an alcoholic beverage on the boardwalk.

After being questioned, Gaun was placed in custody under the presumed name. Upon his arrest, Gaun allegedly told officers his true identity. When police ran his real name, an active warrant from his home state came up.

Gaun is currently lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

