BRIDGETON — A warrant resolution initiative is coming to the city later this month, giving those with nonviolent warrants in Cumberland County an opportunity to have them cleared.

The event, sponsored by the judiciary and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 am. March 30 in the Everett P. Marino Center, 11 Washington Street, according to a flyer for the program.

“Do you have warrants? Are you tired of looking over your shoulder? If so, here is a safe way to turn yourself in, get them lifted and get social service assistance,” according to a post that featured the flyer on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office page.

Services offered at the event include: court information, paralegal advocacy, employment assistance, and housing, addiction treatment, mental health and social services referrals, along with veterans supportive services.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

