BRIDGETON — A warrant resolution initiative is coming to the city later this month, giving those with nonviolent warrants in Cumberland County an opportunity to have them cleared.
The event, sponsored by the judiciary and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 am. March 30 in the Everett P. Marino Center, 11 Washington Street, according to a flyer for the program.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Carolyn Shivers just wanted to be a grandma again.
“Do you have warrants? Are you tired of looking over your shoulder? If so, here is a safe way to turn yourself in, get them lifted and get social service assistance,” according to a post that featured the flyer on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office page.
Services offered at the event include: court information, paralegal advocacy, employment assistance, and housing, addiction treatment, mental health and social services referrals, along with veterans supportive services.
ATLANTIC CITY — Both of the first-floor ballrooms of the All Wars Memorial Building were pac…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.