ATLANTIC CITY — A 39-year-old Washington, D.C., man was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching a 25-year-old city woman inside a bar and threatening to shoot her.

Officers responded to the Pic-A-Lilli Pub in the beach block of Tennessee Avenue at 4:19 a.m. for a report of a woman being assaulted, police said.

They arrived to find the woman had sustained injuries after being punched multiple times. Police said the suspect, Landry Deorzan, also threatened to shoot the victim and showed her a handgun on his hip. After assaulting the victim, Deorzan left the bar, police said.

Officers obtained a description of Deorzan, and surveillance center personnel searched the area for him, police said. They obtained footage of him leaving the area, leading Officer Scott Sendrick to see Deorzan get into a vehicle at South Carolina and Atlantic avenues.

Sendrick stopped the car, arrested Deorzan and recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle, police said.

Deorzan, who police said also goes by Landry Johnson, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of an extended magazine and terroristic threats. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

