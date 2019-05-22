NORTHFIELD — Police have released surveillance footage of the man they believe assaulted a woman this month while she was jogging through Birch Grove Park.
The video shows a thin man in gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and a dark baseball cap walking across a parking lot wearing a backpack.
A 28-year-old woman called police about 4:30 p.m. May 7, saying a man dropped his pants and masturbated as he lunged for her collar. She was able to get away and described her attacker as a thin white or Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 35, about 5-foot-11 with dark hair, a round face and a slight mustache, wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Police said “a perimeter was set in place,” but the attacker was not found.
The jogger’s description of the man is similar to that given by a 26-year-old walker in 2017 after she fought off a man who put her in a bear hug from behind at the park and grabbed her crotch. She got away after scratching his face with her keys.
The walker described the attacker to police at the time as 20 years old, 5-feet-10 and clean shaven, wearing a short-sleeve white T-shirt and light gray sweatpants.
After the most recent incident, police had some advice for those who use the park: “Please keep in mind to exercise in groups of two or more in isolated areas,” a news release said. “If this is not possible, please use well-traveled areas.”
