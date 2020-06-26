Fire North Maine and Liberty avenues

The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning at North Maine and Liberty avenues. The damage was contained to the top floor, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. 

ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are investigating after an early morning fire damaged a home in the city’s North Inlet neighborhood.

Just after 7 a.m., city firefighters responded to North Maine and Liberty avenues for a report of a structure fire, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. When they got there, heavy smoke was coming from the top floor of the home.

All six residents were out of the house after a woman who was training on the beach saw the smoke and pounded on the door, waking them up, Evans said.

“The residents didn’t even know the fire was going on,” Evans said, but added that no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes, he said, after officials struck a second alarm.

“All of the fire damage was limited to the fourth floor,” Evans said. “So with a little cleaning, they should be able to get back in soon.”

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire.

City police also responded.

