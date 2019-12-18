MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Whitesboro man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded about 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Bayview Road, where officers found shell casings in the road "along with other items of interest," police said. They also found Jahquees Johnson, who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the hip, police said.
Johnson was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.
The incident is under investigation by township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with information can call the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-8700.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.