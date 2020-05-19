WILDWOOD — Officials are investigating after a Monday afternoon fire in an apartment above a city restaurant.
About 1:45 p.m., Wildwood and North Wildwood firefighters responded to Key West Café at 4701 Pacific Ave. for a report of a fire, according to a news release from the city Fire Department.
When Wildwood's Squad Company 3 arrived, smoke and fire were visible from the second floor front deck area of the three-story, mixed-use building, according to the release.
Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III requested the fire be upgraded to a full first alarm assignment, which recalls off-duty firefighters and brings additional resources from departments in Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor, according to the release.
Firefighters found the fire burning inside the exterior wall and deck of the balloon-framed building, according to the release. They quickly extinguished it, preventing serious damage to the interior of the building.
The interior of the restaurant on the first floor had minor smoke and water damage, as well as the apartments above, according to the release.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Firefighters were at the building for about an hour. The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office.
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. Wildwood Boardwalk was full of bikers and people out for a stroll.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Bicyclists, pedestrians and others made their return to the Wildwood Boardwalk on Friday. Other South Jersey boardwalks remain closed.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Friday, beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. The Wildwood Boardwalk was full of bikers and people out for a stroll.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Stone Harbor at the 96th street beach joggers, strollers, and dog walkers could be seen enjoying the seaside.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
The 96th Street beach in Stone Harbor welcomed back joggers, strollers and dog walkers Friday upon reopening after weeks closed due to concerns about COVID-19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Avalon at the 30th street beach joggers and strollers could be seen enjoying the seaside.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. Wildwood seasonal resident Ricky Sides and his dog Ralph enjoying the sea air on the Wildwood boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. Daniel Alexander of Macks pizzeria on the Wildwood boardwalk opened up their window ordering services to the public.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. Matafias Gerassimos, also known as Mike, opened his doors at the White Dolphin Restaurant on the Wildwood boardwalk in hopes the small crowds would stop by for refreshments.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. at the Wildwood boardwalk the Arland family (l-r) Cooper, 9, Samantha, and Reid, 5, all of Delaware County and seasonal residents of Wildwood, were out for a bike ride.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. On the Wildwood boardwalk the Arland family (l-r) Cooper, 9, Samantha, and Reid, 5, all of Delaware County and seasonal residents of Wildwood, pause a moment from their bike ride to salute the flag duringa a public broadcast of the Star Spangled Banner.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. Workers inside Mack's Pizzeria on the Wildwood boardwalk work on pizza's for passing pedestrians.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Stone Harbor at the 96th street beach joggers, strollers, and dog walkers could be seen enjoying the seaside. (l-r) Aunt Marie Hanks, of Philadelphia, with her niece Maggie Hanks, 4, of West Orange, jump over little waves by the water's edge.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Stone Harbor at the 96th street beach joggers, strollers, and dog walkers could be seen enjoying the seaside. Ed and Elaine Cubbage, both of Stone Harbor, were looking forward to their first beach visit in a while.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Stone Harbor at the 96th street beach joggers and strollers could be seen enjoying the seaside. Marcy Harms of Avalon enjoying a noon run.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Avalon at the 30th street beach joggers and strollers could be seen enjoying the seaside. (l-r) Sarah Joyce and Chris Stallings, both of Philadelphia, came down to the shore for the day for some fresh air.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 9th, Ventnor beaches were opened back up to the public, though the gusty wind and cold air seemed to keep people inside. General contractor Dennis Weatherby, a Ventor resident, took a break from work to walk his Golden Retriever Sophie.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Dennis Weatherby, of Ventnor, walks his golden retriever, Sophie, on the beach Saturday. Ventnor reopened its beach Friday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 9th, Ventnor beaches were opened back up to the public, though the gusty wind and cold air seemed to keep people inside. (left) Ventnor resident Larry Bendenski was enjoying the opportunity and sunny weather for a walk along the water.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
