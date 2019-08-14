WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man and woman were arrested Saturday night when police found a spring-loaded baton and drugs on them after they drove into a wooden barricade.
About 9:36 p.m., Officer Shane Moyer was directing traffic after a summer concert when a car driving towards him would not slow down or stop, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. After Moyer repeatedly told them to stop, the car struck a wooden barricade with a detour sign.
The driver, Robert Baeringer, 33, was impaired and arrested for DWI, police said. Police also found him in possession of a spring-loaded baton and suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.
The passenger, Jenna Jackson, 26, lied about her identity to police and was found in possession of suspected heroin, clonazepam pills not prescribed to her and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Baeringer was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, related weapons charges, and multiple counts of possession of a controlled danger substance, or CDS, CDS paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. He was remanded to the Cape May County jail.
Jackson was charged with multiple counts of possession of CDS, CDS paraphernalia and hindering apprehension. She was released with a future court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.