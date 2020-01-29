United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
CAMDEN — The owner of a Cape May County pizza shop pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to filing false income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Giuseppe D’Arancio, 60, of Cape May Court House, entered the plea to five counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2012 through 2016 before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.

A call to the restaurant, Sal's Pizza in Wildwood Crest, was not immediately returned.

D’Arancio and another individual, not named in the release, owned and operated the restaurant and kept two sets of accounting books, according to the release. From 2012 through 2016, D'Arancio knowingly filed tax returns that underreported the pizzeria’s taxable income by about $1.2 million, failing to pay more than $425,000 in income taxes.

Each of the five counts D’Arancio is charged with carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a fine of $100,000, twice the gross profits to D’Arancio or twice the gross losses to the victim of his offense.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

