WILDWOOD CREST — Police caught one suspect and are seeking additional suspects in an early morning burglary Friday that brought the SWAT team to a home.
Officers responded to Lavender Road and Pacific Avenue at 4:15 a.m. after a burglary was reported in progress at an occupied home, police said on Facebook. It also was reported that one of the burglars may have had a weapon.
Upon arrival, officers removed the family to safety. One suspect was found on the roof and apprehended while others fled and are being sought, police said.
There is no current danger to the public, police said.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, county Regional SWAT team, Wildwood police and Wildwood Crest Fire Department assisted.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call 609-522-2456 or visit wildwoodcrestpolice.org to submit an anonymous tip.
