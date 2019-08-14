WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man and woman were arrested Saturday night after police say they found a baton and drugs on them after they drove into a wooden barricade.
At 9:36 p.m., Officer Shane Moyer was directing traffic after a summer concert when a car driving toward him would not slow down or stop, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. After Moyer repeatedly told them to stop, the car struck a wooden barricade with a detour sign.
The driver, Robert Baeringer, 33, was found to be impaired and in possession of a spring-loaded baton and suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, police said.
The passenger, Jenna Jackson, 26, lied about her identity to police and was found in possession of suspected heroin, clonazepam pills not prescribed to her and drug paraphernalia, police said. Clonazepam is used to treat anxiety, panic disorders and seizures.
Baeringer was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, related weapons charges and multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI and traffic violations. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Jackson was charged with multiple counts of possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension. She was released on a summons.
