EGG HARBOR CITY — Authorities are investigating a fire Monday night that damaged a city home.
Sgt. Christopher Webb and Cpl. William Gianakopoulos entered the home, evacuating several residents, police said. They then went back into the burning home after they were told two more adults were still in an upstairs bedroom.
Webb and Gianakopoulos went upstairs, where they found large flames but also the other two residents, and got them out of the home, police said.
Webb went back into the home one more time after finding out the family dog was still inside, according to the release, and brought it outside to safety.
Firefighters from the borough’s volunteer fire company as well as those in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Rio Grande arrived and quickly brought the fire under control, police said.
BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an alleged arson Friday night at the Burlington Manor A…
“I’m very proud of my officers for their work in assisting everyone out of the home and thankful that no one was severely injured,” police Capt. Robert Lloyd said. “I’d also like to commend the responding fire departments and EMS units for their work to quickly extinguish the fire and care for everyone on scene.”
All of the residents received medical attention at the scene, and police reported only minor injuries.
The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime.
