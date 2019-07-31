WILDWOOD CREST — A borough woman was arrested Sunday evening after police found her to be intoxicated during a stop and a search of her vehicle turned up knives, suspected marijuana and hash oil.
At 8:42 a.m., Officer AJ Pastor stopped Lori Zamichieli, 36, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Zamichieli is charged with weapons possession, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.
She was released on a summons.
