WILDWOOD CREST — A borough woman was charged Monday after police found her car was stolen from a Philadelphia rental company.
At 12:25 p.m., officers responded to Fern Avenue for a complaint between a landlord and a tenant, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
‘You can’t social distance in a county jail’: South Jersey prepares to release some inmates amid COVID-19
A number of inmates are set to be released this week from South Jersey jails after an order …
While they were investigating, police learned that the car used by Cristel Hibbs, 44, was reported stolen from Hertz Rental Car in Philadelphia, according to the post.
Hibbs was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and was released on a summons with a pending court date.
Borough police advised the Philadelphia Police Department about recovering the car, as well as Hibbs’ arrest to assist with their ongoing investigation, police said.
Officers involved include Brian Harrison, Shane Moyer, Corporal William Gianakopoulos, Sgt. Christopher Webb and Detective James Collins.
HAMILTON — A two-man theft ring has been arrested after stealing thousands of dollars' worth…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.