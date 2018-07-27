CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Wildwood event promoter says four years of probation is too harsh a sentence for the theft of $5,000 from one of her vendors, to which she pleaded guilty.
Amanda Thomas is considering an appeal, she said by phone Friday afternoon after being sentenced in the morning by Superior Court Judge Michael Donohue.
“I’m taking responsibility. It happened under my watch with a company I own,” Boardwalk Entertainment founder Thomas, 25, said after her sentencing. The company has been behind events such as the Wildwood Food Truck Festival and a 2016 Tim McGraw beach concert. “But the duration of probation — I don’t think it’s just. I really don’t.”
Thomas said she did not purposely transfer the money from the vendor’s account to her own and quickly refunded it. She has said in the past it was the result of a computer glitch.
Thomas will serve no jail time but will pay fines of more than $750, at $100 a month, according to her attorney.
Both the prosecutor and the judge said Thomas has refused to take responsibility for her actions, based on statements she made in an interview with a probation officer for her pre-sentencing report.
But Thomas told Donohue she is sorry.
A Cape May County event promoter accused of stealing $5,000 has decided to temporarily shut …
“I apologize to the victim. I’m sorry, this will never happen again,” Thomas told the judge. “I have definitely learned my lesson.”
Thomas told The Press of Atlantic City the sentencing will not stop her from doing what she loves.
Thomas temporarily shut down her company when charged early in the year, and later in the phone interview said she had not started it up again.
But she is running other businesses, which she declined to name.
“People who need to know the full story know the full story,” she said. “I’m not at liberty to discuss the details as much as I would need to.”
Special Deputy Attorney General Joanna Vassallo said Thomas blamed a billing error and the victim for the money transfer in an interview with a probation officer prior to sentencing.
A Cape May County woman who helped coordinate and promote several concerts — including Tim M…
“She views this as a cost of doing business. That makes her a significant threat to the public going forward,” Vassallo said.
Vassallo said Thomas committed the theft to which she has admitted while in the pretrial intervention program, which makes her more likely to reoffend.
Thomas was in the PTI program because in 2016, Ocean City police charged her with withdrawing $3,666 from the Betsy Young Memorial Fund and using the money for personal expenses.
Thomas, formerly of Ocean City, formed the fund after high school to honor an Ocean City Intermediate School teacher who had a brain tumor. She enrolled in a one-year PTI program, and the 2016 charge was later dismissed.
Donohue said Thomas had four prior arrests but no convictions, and that was a mitigating factor in her favor.
“But based on your equivocation, I cannot find the circumstances are unlikely to recur,” Donohue said.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said he has never had a problem with Thomas and would work with her again if she has ideas that seem workable and good for the city.
WILDWOOD — In March, Mayor Ernie Troiano said the city was planning seven beach concerts thi…
After being charged in the current case, Thomas voluntarily ended plans to continue with 2018 events in Wildwood, Troiano said. Those plans included food truck festivals, beach concerts, a pet-adoption program and a train show.
Troiano said it was a disappointment for the city to lose the events but hopes Thomas can get her life back in order.
“People can learn from their mistakes,” said Troiano. “She has the opportunity to turn her life around, and I hope for her sake she does. She is too young to let this ruin her.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.