MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Wildwood man was arrested Monday after township police found he had active warrants and more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine.
About 10:30 a.m., Patrolman Thomas Runyon was in the Rio Grande section of the township when he spotted Andrew Wells, 42, walking around Joe Canal Plaza, police said Tuesday in a news release. Wells was arrested without incident.
Police did not disclose the nature of Wells’ warrants.
During a search, police found a clear bag with about 1½ ounces of suspected meth, police said.
Wells was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.