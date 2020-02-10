WILDWOOD — A 21-year-old city man was arrested Saturday after firing a gun into the air during a argument outside his home, police said.
About 1:15 p.m., city police’s Uniform Patrol Division responded to Spencer and Arctic avenues for a report of shots fired, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they detained Jahlin Harris, who lives in the area.
During an investigation by the department’s Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, officials executed a search warrant at his home and found a spent .45 caliber shell casing and a .45 caliber handgun, according to the post.
Harris had shot the round into the air during a verbal dispute before going into his home, police said. There were no injuries reported from the shot.
Harris is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was remanded to Cape May County jail.
