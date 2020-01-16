MAYS LANDING — A Wildwood man pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal sexual contact and posting sexually explicit photos of a woman on social media without her permission.

Zachary Madle, 26, was charged in April 2018 and indicted in September of that year with two counts of invasion of privacy and one count of criminal sexual contact related to a 2017 incident at Stockton University that led to a civil suit against Madle, his fraternity and the college.

He had originally pleaded not guilty in the case and sought twice to enter into the pretrial intervention program, but was denied.

Madle’s guilty plea was part of a negotiated agreement prior to trial and agreed upon by the victim, identified as M.R. The victim and her family and friends were present during Madle’s appearance Thursday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

Under the agreement, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said they are recommending probation and no jail time, although the charges called for six years. There is also no Megan’s Law requirement under the agreement, DeLury said.

Madle, wearing a black suit and shirt with a silver tie, stood beside his attorney, Steve Scheffler, to answer questions regarding his plea agreement from DeLury.

Madle admitted that on Feb. 15, 2017, he was in the dorm room of M.R. at Stockton’s Galloway Township campus and used his cellphone to take unsolicited videos or photos of the victim during a sexual act and then posted those videos or photos to Snapchat. He also admitted he had sexual contact with the victim to "humiliate and degrade her."

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

The criminal charges against Madle are consistent with allegations made in one of three civil lawsuits filed in federal court that name Madle, Stockton and Madle’s former fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, as defendants.

According to the civil suit filed in July 2018, M.R. alleges Madle raped her while she was unconscious and “posted videos of the sexual assault on his Snapchat account, which was available for 24 hours for the public to view.”

There is a stay of the civil proceedings until Madle’s criminal charges are resolved.

