 Claire Lowe / Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — A 26-year-old Wildwood man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning after admitting to posting sexually explicit photos of a woman on social media without her permission during a 2017 incident at Stockton University.

Zachary Madle, who also pleaded guilty last month to criminal sexual contact, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Through a negotiated plea deal, Madle could avoid jail time, even though the charges called for a six-year prison term. Prosecutors said at a previous hearing that they are recommending probation and no Megan’s Law requirement.

The victim, identified only as M.R., agreed to the deal before Madle pleaded guilty.

During his plea, Madle admitted that on Feb. 15, 2017, he was in M.R.'s dorm room at Stockton’s Galloway Township campus and used his cellphone to take unsolicited videos or photos of the victim during a sexual act and then posted those videos or photos to Snapchat. He also admitted he had sexual contact with the victim to “humiliate and degrade her.”

He was charged in April 2018 and indicted in September of that year on two counts of invasion of privacy and one count of criminal sexual contact. He had originally pleaded not guilty in the case and sought twice to enter into the pretrial intervention program, but was denied.

There are currently three federal civil lawsuits against Madle, claiming that he sexually assaulted a woman. They’re a part of nine lawsuits have been filed against the university since July 2018 alleging that it’s been negligent in its response to students claiming they’ve been sexually assaulted by another student. Another defendant listed on several of the suits is Madle’s former fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, which Stockton names on a list of unsanctioned Greek organizations.

According to the civil suit filed in July 2018, M.R. alleges Madle raped her while she was unconscious and “posted videos of the sexual assault on his Snapchat account, which was available for 24 hours for the public to view.”

There is a stay of the civil proceedings until Madle’s criminal charges are resolved.

Staff Writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report. 

