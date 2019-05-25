WILDWOOD — A report of people sleeping in a car yielded three arrests, including one for possession of a handgun, hollow-point bullets and oxycodone, police said.
At 8:28 a.m., officers received a report of several subjects sleeping in a vehicle in the 3800 block of Susquehanna Avenue, police said.
A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, drug paraphernalia, the pain reliever oxycodone, alcohol and a .380-caliber revolver, police said.
Police arrested the three occupants of the vehicle, Kyiram Whelan, 18; and Jahmai Carlton and Kamal Richardson, both 19; all of Pennsylvania.
All three were charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a minor in possession of/consumption of alcohol. Carlton and Richardson were released on summonses, police said.
Whelan additionally was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of oxycodone, police said.
Whelan was sent to the Cape May County jail, police said.
