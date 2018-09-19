WILDWOOD — A city man attempted to rob a local bank Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to the OceanFirst Bank at New Jersey and Maple avenues for a reported robbery in progress, police said.
A man had entered the bank and presented the teller with a handwritten note demanding cash. The man did not receive money from the teller and left the bank traveling south on New Jersey Avenue, police said.
Police identified Brandon Ivens, 30, as the man responsible.
Ivens was located at his home and taken into custody, along with several items related to the robbery, police said. He was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery, police said.
He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
