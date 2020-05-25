WILDWOOD — Police arrested two Salem County men Sunday night after they were spotted speeding with no headlights on North Atlantic Avenue and tried to elude police.
Their car crashed into a light pole at 25th and Surf avenues in North Wildwood a little after 9:15 p.m., police said, and the two occupants ran but were quickly apprehended.
Driver Roy J. Mendez, 20, of Deepwater, was charged with eluding, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription-legend drugs, underage consumption of alcohol and driving while intoxicated, as well as other motor vehicle offenses, police said.
Passenger Dalton M. DiMatteo, 18, of Pennsville, was charged with obstruction, possession of marijuana and possession of prescription-legend drugs, police said.
Both were released on summonses.
