WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Homeland security and township police seized 65 fake driver's licenses and charged two Camden County brothers after a monthlong investigation into the international trafficking and sales of fraudulent driver licenses from Hong Kong.
Police said the fraudulent licenses were created to depict driver's licenses from New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Ohio.
Johnathan P. Ryker, 20, was charged with possession with intent to sell false government documents and his brother, Sean Ryker, 18, was charged with possession of false government documents, according to a statement issued by police. They were released pending a court date.
The seizure is believed to be one of numerous packages obtained from by the accused from Hong Kong, authorities said.
Township police detectives, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill Office, conducted a monthlong investigation into the transportation and sales of fraudulent driver licenses from a source in Hong Kong.
The Camden County SERT team executed a search warrant Monday in the 300 block of Bates Mill Road, seizing a computer, cell phones and the 65 fraudulent drivers licenses, authorities said.
