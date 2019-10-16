MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman who hit a car, causing it to flip and catch fire on English Creek Avenue in February, has been charged in the two deaths resulting from the crash, court documents show.
Nancy Cavanaugh, 66, is charged with two first-degree counts of aggravated manslaughter in the crash that killed 31-year-old Alisha Williams and her 10-month-old son, Amari.
Cavanaugh was travelling 18 mph over the speed limit and under the influence of alcohol and alprazolam, or Xanax, at the time of the accident Feb. 26, the complaint states.
A reconstruction of the accident showed Cavanaugh was travelling south at 68 mph — in a 50 mph zone — when she crossed into the opposite lane at 12:14 p.m. and struck Williams' car head-on, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Witnesses who rushed to the overturned car could not get Williams or her son out before the Kia Soul burst into flames.
A responding officer said Cavanaugh's eyes were bloodshot, her eyelids drooped and there was a strong smell of alcohol, the affidavit states. She also admitted to drinking two shots of 99 Bananas schnapps in the ambulance before being transported to the hospital, according to the affidavit.
A police blood draw showed Cavanaugh's blood alcohol level was .075, according to the affidavit, and a blood draw at the hospital showed her blood alcohol level was .111.
The police blood draw showed her alprazolam level at 17 ng/ml, and the hospital blood draw showed the drug at 14 ng/ml.
A psychopharmacology expert quoted in the affidavit concluded Cavanaugh had likely consumed more than her recommended dosage of the anti-anxiety drug.
"Psychomotor and cognitive impairment secondary to alcohol intoxication (alone or in combination with alprazolam) was a significant contributing factor to the double fatal crash," the expert said.
The investigation was a joint effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Crash Investigations Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
“This was a senseless tragic loss of a young mother and infant son, which could have easily been avoided," Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement. "There are too many examples of these tragedies that have cost us too many loved ones and friends by people who engage in reckless and irresponsible conduct by weaponizing their vehicles when they are driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
Cavanaugh is being held at the Atlantic County jail. A detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.
