ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville woman was charged with assault by auto and DWI Thursday night after a fiery crash in the city’s Westside neighborhood that left herself and another woman injured.

At 11:02 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of a two-car crash with one car smoking, according to a news release from city police. Officers found a car on fire with the driver, Maria Huichapan-Soto, 44, who was unconscious, had been rescued by an off-duty emergency medical technician.

Angela Nichols, who works at Exceptional Medical Transportation, saw the crash and provided medical aid to Huichapan-Soto until additional medical personnel arrived, police said.

Huichapan-Soto and the driver of the other car, a 26-year-old woman from Atlantic City, were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release the name of the other driver.

Officer Joseph Bereheiko investigated and found that Huichapan-Soto was speeding when her car hit the side of the other vehicle, police said.  Her driver’s license was suspended and police found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The city Fire Department also responded and extinguished the car  fire.

Huichapan-Soto was charged with assault by auto, DWI and several motor vehicle summonses, before she was released on a summons with a future court date.

