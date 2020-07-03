ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville woman was charged with assault by auto and DWI Thursday night after a fiery crash in the city’s Westside neighborhood that left herself and another woman injured.
At 11:02 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of a two-car crash with one car smoking, according to a news release from city police. Officers found a car on fire with the driver, Maria Huichapan-Soto, 44, who was unconscious, had been rescued by an off-duty emergency medical technician.
Angela Nichols, who works at Exceptional Medical Transportation, saw the crash and provided medical aid to Huichapan-Soto until additional medical personnel arrived, police said.
Huichapan-Soto and the driver of the other car, a 26-year-old woman from Atlantic City, were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not release the name of the other driver.
Officer Joseph Bereheiko investigated and found that Huichapan-Soto was speeding when her car hit the side of the other vehicle, police said. Her driver’s license was suspended and police found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
The city Fire Department also responded and extinguished the car fire.
Huichapan-Soto was charged with assault by auto, DWI and several motor vehicle summonses, before she was released on a summons with a future court date.
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rachel Yu, second from right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Egg Harbor Township Police Explorers Program, which focuses on training and education for young men and women interested in careers in law enforcement, currently has 27 boys and 28 girls.
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim demonstrates handcuffing a person on fellow Explorer James Gonzalez, during a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rachel Yu, second from right, leads a drill this month with Egg Harbor Township Police Explorers Post 94 at the police headquarters.
Naomi Aquim, right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Asia Muhammad, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, 17, of Northfield, demonstrates handcuffing on fellow Police Explorer James Gonzalez during a class on the use of deadly force.
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim leads a drill on the use of deadly force with Jayla Perdomo, Arianna Diaz and Aasia Muhammad during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, leads a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman directs a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, leads a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim demonstrates handcuffing a person on fellow Explorer James Gonzalez, during a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim demonstrates handcuffing a person on fellow Explorer Raquelle Ordonez, during a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, and Jayla Perdomo demonstrate a drill on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rachel Yu, a field training officer from Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, shares a laugh with Rachel Yu, both of Egg Harbor Township, during a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
‘I find it amazing that more girls are interested in law enforcement because it shows that, in the future, it won’t be such a male-dominated field,’ said Aasia Muhammad, 18, of Pleasantville, who is studying criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, leads a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
