ATLANTIC CITY — An Edison woman stabbed her husband and then herself Wednesday in a Golden Nugget hotel room, police said.
Officers responded to a call at 9:38 a.m. about a man and a woman found stabbed, police said. Casino security found the two after responding to a call about an argument.
Investigators determined Majocyline Tan, 64, stabbed her husband, 72, and then herself, police said. Tan was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said their injuries were series, but they were expected to survive. Tan is under police guard at the hospital.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
— Colt Shaw
