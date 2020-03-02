LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old woman and several cats were saved from a Friday afternoon fire, police said.
At 3:25 p.m., township police, fire and ambulance went to the 300 block of Lake Champlain Drive for a structure fire, police wrote in a post on Facebook. Neighbors had helped the woman out of her home before emergency personnel arrived.
Police did not identify the woman, who was treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and rescued several cats, police said. One firefighter was treated for a cat scratch.
The Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
