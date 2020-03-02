LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old woman and several cats were saved from a Friday afternoon fire, police said.
At 3:25 p.m., township police, fire and ambulance responded to the 300 block of Lake Champlain Drive for a fully engulfed structure fire, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Neighbors had assisted the woman out of her home before emergency personnel arrived.
Police did not release the identity of the woman, who was treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and several cats were rescued, police said. A firefighter was treated for a cat scratch.
The Ocean County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
