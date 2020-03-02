Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old woman and several cats were saved from a Friday afternoon fire, police said.

At 3:25 p.m., township police, fire and ambulance responded to the 300 block of Lake Champlain Drive for a fully engulfed structure fire, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Neighbors had assisted the woman out of her home before emergency personnel arrived.

Police did not release the identity of the woman, who was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and several cats were rescued, police said. A firefighter was treated for a cat scratch.

The Ocean County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments