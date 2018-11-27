An Atlantic City woman has been charged after she crashed her car into the Social Security office in Egg Harbor Township, leaving 20 people injured.
Donna Woodall, 56, was charged last week with reckless driving, careless driving and driving on the sidewalk following the Nov. 13 accident that sent dozens to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
Woodall was likely attempting to park her tan Nissan before she careened into the lobby of the Doughty Road building with another adult and two children also inside the vehicle, said Lt. Michael Finnerty at the scene of the accident.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — One moment, Andy Lalasis was in the main lobby of the Social Security …
Witnesses inside the office described mayhem and “bodies flying” as the vehicle drove into the waiting area. Police said 20 people were hurt and transported to local hospitals.
The building was secured after the crash and a township building inspector deemed it safe, police said. Repairs were made to the exterior wall of the building.
The office serves about 48,000 residents each year from parts of Atlantic and Ocean counties, with a staff of about 26 full-time employees.
GALLERY: Car crash through Social Security Building
A car crashed through the front of the Social Security office in the waiting room here Tuesday morning, injuring 10 to 20 people, police said. At least one person, possibly two, were critically injured, according to township police Lt. Mike Finnerty, who was at the scene. Nov. 13 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.