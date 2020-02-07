A Woodbine man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for soliciting an underage Canadian girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.
Shawn Patrick Rose Jr., 22, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Levin in Cape May County, Grewal said in a news release. Rose pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to manufacturing child pornography and impairing or debauching the morals of a child. He must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.
The investigation began when the state Division of Criminal Justice received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received a referral from an online file hosting service about an account holder who was uploading child pornography. Detectives reviewed videos uploaded by the account holder and confirmed they were child pornography.
Detectives linked the account to email and IP addresses traced to Rose. In addition, detectives obtained records associated with the email account and a social media site revealing Rose engaged in sexually explicit chats with underage girls, including a girl, 14, in South Carolina. The investigation revealed he obtained sexually explicit images of that girl. Detectives contacted the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina, which charged Rose with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Rose was arrested in New Jersey on May 11, 2017, when state detectives executed a search warrant at his home with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives found numerous files of child pornography on Rose’s computers and cellphone. A forensic examination of his phone revealed sexually explicit images of the 14-year-old victim in Canada, with whom Rose had engaged in sexual chats on social media and exchanged explicit images. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police assisted in the investigation.
Rose previously pleaded guilty in South Carolina to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He served 700 days in jail in South Carolina following his arrest in New Jersey.
