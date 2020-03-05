CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two Woodbine men were charged after a 31-year-old man suffered a fatal drug overdose, officials said Tuesday.
Luis A. Vazquez, 30, and Alexander Davis, 41, have been charged with first-degree strict liability in a drug induced death, according to a news release from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township police Chief William Mastriana.
If convicted, a first-degree crime carries a 10-20 year prison term.
A man from the Villas section of Lower Township was charged after authorities last month fou…
Lower Township patrol officers responded on Feb. 29 to a home in the 200 block of Cedardale Road in the Villas section of the township for a report of an unresponsive man, according to the release. There, they found Derek Clayton had suffered an apparent overdose.
The township police Detective Bureau, Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Narcotic Task Force investigated, and identified Vazquez and Davis as the men who supplied the drugs that killed Clayton, officials said.
Sutherland said that his office, as well as other law enforcement agencies in the county will “aggressively investigate and prosecute those individuals who engage in the distribution of (controlled dangers substance) especially those individuals who distribute CDS which results in the death of another.”
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Sheila Smith remembers growing up in the 1950s in South Jersey and seeing …
Residents can report information about criminal activity anonymously through the county Sheriffs’ Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.