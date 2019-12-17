VENTNOR – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Sunday evening after he stole a delivery driver’s car, led police on a chase to Atlantic City and had a gun loaded with hollow point bullets, police said.
At 6:17 p.m., a delivery driver for a local restaurant told to police that his car was stolen from the 6700 block of Ventnor Avenue after it was left unattended and running, according to a news release from city police.
A few minutes later, Sgt. Bryan Gaviria spotted the car heading into Atlantic City on Ventnor Avenue, police said. Officer Damian Guanchez tried to stop the car, but the Atlantic City teen led him on a chase to the north end of the city.
Police did not release the identity of the boy, who eventually stopped the car and was arrested.
The teen was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited devices for the hollow-point bullets, and various motor vehicle violations and was remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
In addition, the owner of the stolen car was issued a summons for leaving his car unattended with the engine running, police said. Police did not release the owner’s identity.
City police Officer Stephanie Lamaine also investigated and the Atlantic City Police Department aided in the arrest.
