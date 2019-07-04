An 18-year-old Atlantic City woman was fatally shot Wednesday evening, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
Police found Katusca Nobles suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving a 911 call at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, Tyner said in a news release.
Nobles was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending.
Police and the Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or visit acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the tip form anonymously. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.