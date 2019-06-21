ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy was charged Wednesday evening with stealing his grandparents' car after he allegedly crashed it into another car and then drove away.
At 6:55 p.m., officers responded to Massachusetts and Mediterranean avenues for a hit-and-run crash and found a 20-year-old Mays Landing man injured and extensive damage to his car, police said in a news release.
The driver, who was not identified, was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze that had driven away, leaving the license plate behind, police said. The driver was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Officers responded to several calls for reports of the Cruze driving erratically, and that it was driven by a young juvenile before the crash, police said. Officers weren’t able to find the car but went to the registered owner’s address in the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue, where they determined a 12-year-old had taken the keys and stolen the car.
The boy, who was not identified and not injured in the crash, was charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance and numerous motor vehicle summonses, and stayed in the custody of his grandparents with a future court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.