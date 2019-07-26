VINELAND — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday night, leaving him in critical condition.
About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Asselta Acres in the 300 block of Axtell Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. There, officers found spent shell casings and other evidence of a shooting in a parking lot between buildings seven and eight.
The victim, whom police did not identify, was found inside an apartment at the Tarkiln Park Apartments, an adjacent complex, after a 911 call was received that the victim was there, police said.
No other victims were found at the scene.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said. As of Thursday evening, he was listed in critical condition with serious injuries.
City police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181, or Vineland Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345. Tips also can be texted to 847411, or VPDTIP.
