MAYS LANDING — A 10-year-old boy shot in the neck during last week’s Pleasantville High School football game has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Micah Tennant of Atlantic City was shot during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game Friday evening, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
"Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. "However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired. I have directed the charges against Alvin Wyatt be immediately upgraded to murder. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will seek to prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law."
Micah was a student in the Atlantic City School District. Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell asked the community to keep Micah’s family in their thoughts and prayers.
“Micah was a vibrant, beautiful child with a kind and pure spirit,” Caldwell said.
Authorities said the charges have been upgraded against the Atlantic City man already charged in the shooting, which also injured a 15-year-old and Ibn Abdullah.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, is now charged with murder in addition to two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Wyatt shot Abdullah at 8:29 p.m. Friday in what officials called a targeted attack during the game. The next day, six men from Atlantic City and Pleasantville were charged in the incident.
The shooting left Abdullah with critical injuries, and a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound, police said. The teen was treated at a hospital and released, but the child was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
The two teams are still scheduled to finish their game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Abdullah was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm handgun in his waistband.
Shahid Dixon, 27, Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, all of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Dixon also was charged with eluding, authorities said.
Detention hearings for Wyatt, Mack, Dorn, Dixon and Golden are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., court records show.
